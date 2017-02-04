Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan, who shot to fame after the Coke Studio season 9 version of Afreen Afreen was released, has taken to social media to slam a daily that published her breakup news.

Mustehsan broke millions of hearts in September 2016 when she announced that she was engaged to Pakistan-born American banker Ali Naqvi. She posted an engagement photo on Instagram and introduced her fiancé Naqvi to her fans. But almost four months after her engagement, reports emerged that the engagement had been called off. The Express Tribune reported that their relationship had hit a rough patch and that they had decided to part ways amicably.

However, the Afreen Afreen singer in a Facebook post said that the stories are just "based on guess-work" and asked the daily to remove the "stupid article" from the site.

Dear social media, In case you don't realize, I'm human too. Just like everyone, I have a personal life that I have every right to keep to myself. Please don't turn it into a joke and a source of entertainment. IF there's something that needs to be shared with the world, I'll make the announcement myself. But please stop spreading stories based on guess-work, especially when they really are none of your business. I'd appreciate if these so-called news pages remove these stupid articles they've been circulating. Please stop selling my personal life for clicks and views. Thanks

Mustehsan became an internet sensation when she sang the famous Afreen Afreen song with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan during an episode of Coke Studio 9. The song went viral and along with it the singer. Post that, social media was flooded with her photos and videos, and fans could not stop talking about her. But she also broke several hearts when she posted her engagement photo.