Gunmen stormed a private television station in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday. A security official said that at least two men broke into the building after an explosion.

One of the attackers was killed by the security guards, while another fought off the security forces with hand grenades, the official was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Reports state that a Pashto language broadcaster Shamshad TV ceased normal programming as the attack occurred on their building and began transmitting only images.

There are no reports of any immediate casualties yet. Identities of the attackers have also not been established.

Taliban, however, issued an immediate denial of their involvement in the incident.

More details are awaited.