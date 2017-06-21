This cute scenario happened whilst blogger and adventurer Lizzie Carr aka Lizzie Outside was snorkelling with friends on the Isles of Scilly. On her Instagram Carr said He just wanted to play. In fact, when he started to lay on top of us we soon realised he was after a little tummy rub. Being able to spend time with wild animals in their natural environment and entirely on their terms is both rare and magical.
Adorable seal wants to play with snorkelers off the Isles Of Scilly
- June 21, 2017 16:29 IST
