Adele has been hitting all the right notes during her Australian tour. On Sunday, she won fans over by admonishing a security official who was asking concert-goers to sit down.

"Just before we go to the next song … excuse me sir? Could you stop telling people to sit down?" the 28-year-old yelled out. "If you don't like dancing, don't come to a f***ing music show. If I see one more person get told to sit down, I swear to God," Adele warned.

The same concert also saw two men getting engaged on stage. Adele invited a man named Chris on to the stage after she saw him bursting into tears as she performed Hello, and he was accompanied by his partner, Wade.

As soon as they joined her on stage, Wade got down on one knee and proposed to Chris, who accepted his marriage proposal. "That wasn't planned, I had no idea," Adele said.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Adele's concerts have witnessed marriage proposals.

According to E!Online, several proposals took place during her 2016 concerts. For example, two Swedish men got engaged on her stage in Denmark and she even joked about being a surrogate for their children. "Should I be your surrogate if you have children? I'd love to have a baby with someone Swedish," she reportedly joked.

Two months before that another couple got engaged during Adele's concert in London. The man and the woman, who share a child, got engaged while standing in the crowd as she sang Make You Feel My Love.

"Come up here you two," she said mid-song. "Are they coming? Did you just get engaged? Oh god! I thought there was a fight at first."

"That was one of the most beautiful things I've ever witnessed at one of my shows," she added.