Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been deeply in love with one another for some time now. Everybody knows that, but nobody, at least the general public, is exactly aware of their wedding plans, which is rumoured to take shape on December 12.

Anushka leaves Mumbai with family, to get married?

There have been reports suggesting that the wedding will take place in Milan, Italy, which will be attended by close friends and family members only. This rumour has been given some weightage with both Kohli and Anushka having flown out of India late on Thursday night.

Now, Adelaide Oval, wants to host the wedding, creating more confusion in the entire episode. Adelaide Oval is one of the iconic stadiums in Australia, which has hosted memorable cricket matches, and some events have also taken shape in the past.

It makes sense for the Adelaide Oval authorities to invite Virushka for their wedding as the India captain has an incredible record at the venue, scoring 3 Test hundreds, World Cup hundred against Pakistan in 2015 as well.

"We would be thrilled to host Virat and Anushka's wedding at Adelaide Oval. How fantastic would it be for Virat to create more happy memories here, considering his outstanding playing history at the Oval," Hindustan Times quoted Andrew Daniels, the venue's CEO.

"With 26 purpose-built function spaces to choose from, combined with a showcase of South Australia's finest food and wine it would be an unforgettable day for the future Mr and Mrs Kohli and their guests."

The iconic venue has hosted big events, and if Virushka tie the knot there, it would be a feather in Adelaide Oval's cap as well. The wedding hall is regarded as one of the best, with a majestic view of the city as well.