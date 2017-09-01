Malayalam revenge thriller Adam Joan starring young star Prithviraj Sukumaran finally hit the theatres across India on Friday, September 1. Directed by Jinu Abraham, the movie also has Mishti, Bhavana and Narain in main roles.

Storyline

Prithviraj plays a rich Palai-based planter Adam Joan Pothen, who falls in love with Amy (Mishti). They get married and leave to Scotland for their honeymoon. The unexpected problems that happen in Adam's life form the narrative of the revenge thriller.

Cast

Rahul Madhav, Siddique, Sidhartha Siva and Jaya Menon also appear in pivotal roles in the revenge family entertainer shot in Kottayam, Kochi and Scotland.

Crew

After Bachelor Party, popular stunt masters Anpu and Ariv, have choreographed the action sequences for the movie. The team of Adam Joan is all excited about the climax fight scene, which was shot in 14 days in Scotland. The makers have also claimed that the scenes are better than Kabali and best so far in Malayalam cinema as Prithviraj worked really hard for it.

The songs from the movie, composed by Deepak Dev, have already impressed the audience. The melody — Arivil Eni Njan Varaam — rendered by Prithviraj is among the top songs. Cameraman Jithu Damodar and editor Ranjan Abraham are also part of the thriller.

Adam Joan has, however, locks horns with Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa and Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela, which have also hit the theatres on September 1. The movie will also be facing tough competition from Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam, which was released on August 31.

Check out the audience response here:

Friday Matinee‏

Adam Joan Iflooking for a fresh,novel and enthralling cinematic experience, this is indeed the quintessential option. Adam Joan has a remarkable plot,slick and stylish narrative,and Prithvi's mesmerizing performance. Technical Department is an another main positive of the movie

Martin N Joseph‏

#AdamJoan - Superb first half with perfect mix of feel good and emotional scenes. Interval block is terrific. Great visuals n awesome bgm.

SUBIN

#Adamjoan 1st half over... Interesting stylish thrilling and suspense..

Forum Reelz

#AdamJoan Interval ~ Bearing The 1st 45 Minutes,Good.Pre Interval Portions And Interval Block

BMS user

One of the best DARK THRILLER. PRITHVI at his level best. It would be a decent thriller in this year. Watch with u r familes. It's an emotional-action-family thriller don't disappointed the categorized audience..

