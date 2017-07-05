Member of Parliament and Malayalam actor Innocent has apologised for the incidents during the press conference after the 23rd general body meeting of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on June 28.

During the meeting, legislators Ganesh Kumar and Mukesh had lost their cool when media asked about AMMA's reaction in the abduction case of an actress, who is also a member of the association.

On Wednesday, Innocent, who is the president of the association, apologised for the wrong move of the members. "I apologise on behalf of Ganesh and Mukesh. Some of our members hooted and that was wrong too," he said.

The actor also apologised for being silent during the interaction despite being the president of AMMA. "It was wrong for me to be silent. I was embarrassed, but I should have asked people to keep quiet. It was all unexpected," he added.

Innocent also added that they support both actor Dileep and the assault victim, and promised that they will take action if Dileep is found guilty. "I spoke with Dileep yesterday and asked if there is any truth in the news we hear. He repeatedly claims that he is not part of the incident," Innocent said.

Meanwhile, Innocent has also reacted to the news of his resignation from the post of AMMA president. "I have not thought about it even in my dreams. It is an absolutely wrong news," he added.