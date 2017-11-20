Malayalam actress Jyothi Krishna, who is known for portraying the character Rose in Jeethu Joseph's 2015 movie Life of Josutty, entered into wedlock on Sunday, November 19.

Jyothi and Arun Anand Raja exchanged wedding vows in a grand ceremony in Thrissur that saw the presence of many celebrities from Mollywood. Arun is the brother of actress Radhika of Classmates fame.

The event was attended by celebrities like Suresh Gopi, Bhavana, Miya, Krishna Prabha, Sruthi Lakshmi, Rachana Narayanankutty, Joshiy, Jeethu Joseph, among many others.

The photos of the wedding ceremony and reception have surfaced online, and the bride looks gorgeous in traditional attire and gold ornaments.

Reports suggest that Arun and Jyothi fell in love when the actress was working as a radio jockey in Dubai.

Check Jyothi Krishna engagement pics

The news of their relationship made headlines after the couple got engaged on May 26.

Jyothi has acted in films like Bombay March, Last Bench, God for Sale, Ithu Pathiramanal, Lisammayude Veedu and Moonam Nal Njayarazhcha, and will be next seen in Manju Warrier's much-awaited flick Aami.

Check out photos of Jyothi Krishna's wedding here:

Here's the pre-wedding video of Jyothi Krishna: