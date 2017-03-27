Actress Charmila, who was a regular face in Malayalam movies during the 1990s and 2000s, gradually faded away from the industry. What happened to her film career and personal life? Also, why did she attempt suicide multiple times?

During a recent show JB Junction which is hosted by popular journalist John Brittas, Charmila opened up on her past and present. The show was aired on Malayalam channel Kairali on Saturday (March 25) and Sunday (March 26).

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

The actress, who made her Mollywood debut in the 1991 movie Dhanam spoke on her relationship with actor Babu Antony.

"I met Babu during the shooting of Kadal and worked together in six movies. We were in love for four years, and almost were in a live-in relationship, but my father didn't like him. First of all, he was much older than me, and then he heard some bad things about Babu that he didn't reveal. Babu didn't come back from the US, and I think its his brother who was the reason behind that."

When Brittas asked about why their relationship didn't go further, Charmila said: "I don't know; now after all this years, why should we discuss about this? He is always a loner. He doesn't like to have many friends, He always like to be under excercise. I was always bored as he was always busy with bodybuilding — after food, before eating, after waking up. Since I had left my parents to live with him, I had no option but to adjust with it."

However, in JB Junction's another episode with Babu Antony, he was heard refuting the claims made by Charmila. "I wanted to be a chronic bachelor, but I fell in love with a college girl, not an actress. Many girls had claimed that they were in love with me, and I have no idea about an actress' allegations on her relationship with me," he said.

"I was always under depression and attempted to commit suicide multiple times. I wanted to die" — Charmila

Meanwhile, when Brittas showed her a wedding picture of her with actor Kishore Satya, who is now a prominent face in Malayalam teleserials, she described it as "waste".

"I met him during the shooting of Adivaram, of which he was an assistant director. I was in a depression mode, and he then sounded sensible despite his mother's demise. He proposed to me, and we got married. But we haven't stayed together. Soon after the wedding, he left for Sharjah and I was waiting in Chennai for almost four years to get the visa. I also stayed out of acting because he wanted me to though I did a few stage programmes. I went to Sharjah to perform for Ansar Kalabhavan's Star Night programme, and only after that I stayed with Kishore for four months."

"He wanted to keep our wedding a secret. It was a register marriage attended by just our family members, and we got mutual divorce after realising that Kishore married me only due to my popularity and was not interested in me."

The Kabooliwaala actress then got married to her sister's friend Rajesh, who was eight-year younger than her. "I am a Christian, and Rajesh wanted me to convert to Hinduism for our son. But I wanted my son to follow Christianity, as he was born only after many prayers. Legally we are divorced now, but still in touch with him. During the court proceeding, my son told he wanted to be with me, and Rajesh often visits to meet our son."

The Keli actress, who was last seen in the 2014 Malayalam movie Vikramadithyan as Unni Mukundan's character's mother, also shared during the interview a few bad experiences she had undergone in the industry.

Watch the videos here:

