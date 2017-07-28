Actress Ayesha Takia's husband Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, has filed a complaint with Mumbai police after he received threat calls recently.

As per Farhan's written complaint, a copy of which is with SpotboyE, the caller, claiming to be from a certain Rajasthan Hindu Sena activist group, threatened to kill him and his family for marrying a Hindu woman (Ayesha).

Read: Ayesha Takia's shocking new look: Twitterati call her Indian Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner [PHOTO]

Farhan, an hotelier by profession, has requested for a proper investigation into the same. He has also submitted call recordings. "This is a serious matter and should be investigated as we are living under threat," Farhan said.

Narrating the call, Farhan said: "Ask your father Abu Azmi to stop shouting like an animal else he will be bumped off. Also tell the son of Owaisi that he too will not be spared," SpotboyE reported. "You all are animals. Have you forgotten that you have indulged in Love Jihad by marrying a Hindu girl?" the caller reportedly told Farhan.

The report said the Rajasthan Hindu Sena were apparently unhappy with Abu Azmi's stand on Azaan. The politician had opposed actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's post on Twitter wherein she criticised the azaan calling it "aggressive/ear shattering call".