Ed Skrein has sent Twitter abuzz with praise after stepping down from a role in the Hellboy reboot after he found out that his character was originally Asian. The former Deadpool baddie had only last week signed on to join the cast of the remake to take on the role of Major Ben Daimio.
Actor Ed Skrein quits Hellboy reboot to combat Hollywood whitewashing
- August 29, 2017 20:27 IST
