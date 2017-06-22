Activists from Humane Society International rescued nearly 1,000 dogs and cats from a truck headed to local slaughterhouses in southern Chinas Guangdong Province on June 20.The rescue took place one day before the annual Lychee and Dog Meat festival, which is held in Yulin in Chinas southwest Guangxi province.
Activists rescue nearly 1,000 dogs and cats heading to slaughterhouses in China
Activists from Humane Society International rescued nearly 1,000 dogs and cats from a truck headed to local slaughterhouses in southern Chinas Guangdong Province on June 20.The rescue took place one day before the annual Lychee and Dog Meat festival, which is held in Yulin in Chinas southwest Guangxi province.
- June 22, 2017 19:13 IST
