In the millennial craze for 'woke'-ness – no matter how genuinely awesome the craze is, companies and brands often take it to extreme levels. From photoshopping stretch marks on to model, to major media houses turning flaws and disabilities into means of income – we have seen it all.
But among all that shallow display of faux body positivity, arose certain pioneers of the art of self acceptance who took over New York Times Square last week to walk the talk of body positivity in all its glory.
Activist and model Khyrstyana put on #theREALcatwalk at the venue, featuring multiple women from all walks of life – in all shapes, sizes and colour – taking the streets for a runway to strut in their self confidence.
But the idea was inspired by the Anti-Victoria's Secret Fashion Show from last month, of course, which showcased itself soon after this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Sisters Alyse and Lexi Scaffidi, who had hosted the show, believe that 'any woman can be an angel'.
"We actually came up with the idea during last year's VS Fashion Show, as we were sitting there mesmerized by the spectacular fashion designs. We wanted to be angels ourselves, but we knew that wouldn't be possible," they told the Huffington Post.
And in this latest edition of the 'real' catwalk, the show saw women 'flying in from other cities' to represent every inch of diversity in terms of skin, colour and body – upholding the entire world's model forum altogether.
"Some girls are curvy and some are petite, some are fit and some have never worked out," Khyrstyana told Yahoo. "Women of different cultures, skin tones - there will be transgender women, women of different ages and sexual orientation, [...] waxed or unwaxed legs, vegans and carnivores..."
So basically everybody! Sounds unbelievable? You just have to see for yourself then.
Beauty Revised event in Times Square. Our second ALL BODY INCLUSIVITY event this year. Seemed so long ago.... looking at these photos to get more inspired for today’s #theREALcatwalk . We came a long way, our direction is unshakable. We believe in unconditional beauty in all humans and that there is a way to love yourself just the way you are all day, every day. Thank you for participating, supporting, moving, inspiring and BEING YOU, because being YOU is the definition of Beauty Standard, not what media has been telling us :) !!!photos by @yosauceme #inclusivity #diversity
#theREALcatwalk 2017! And so it happened! I want to express my gratitude to all women who walked for ALL WOMEN! Yes it was cold, yes it was terrifying but our warm energy had us going and we put up unforgettable showcase! We Want all women to feel empowered, strong, beautiful! No media should dictate to you what’s wrong with you and how you should change. YOUR body knows best what you need and it already deserves to be your closest loving friend! WOMEN we love you! Thanks for driving from far away, FLYiNG from far away for this event And many thanks for watching us live from so many countries! Xoxoxoxo — more images and videos are coming soon —— khrystyana pics by @bitcreate and last Polaroid by @aceofny_ by @ #inclusive #bodylove #loveyourself #diversity #oneworld
These women by @ianwarrenphoto #theREALcatwalk . Although about half of confirmed to walk women were not able to show up this Time, i hope that this was an important statement . Sure , maybe some of you can’t relate to some of these women. It’s okay, the world of Fashion and media is changing to where everyone feels included and YES beautiful Because you are. Endless gratitude to all Models, volunteers ,photographers and videographers who made This dream reality. And @paigedavino, star, show opener , supermodel who came up with the idea to do it at this very perfect time! You helped so many women from all of the world - true angel! <3
I drew wings on #therealcatwalk models NOT as an anti Victoria’s secret statement! These colorful wings purely suggest that any woman can feel like a REAL LIFE DREAM ANGEL :))) drawn in Ig stories on photos taken by @bitcreate thanks so much again !!!!!! #diversity #angels #womensmarch #womenempowerment #girlgang #everybodyisbeautiful #oneworld #sisterhood
Did we freeze our bones? - YES. Was it worth it? - ABSOLUTELY ? % YES !!!!! :D A lot of Love was coming to and from Times Square this Saturday to keep us motivated and happy !!! #therealcatwalk by @abbeydrucker #womenempowerment last shot @aperture_imaging #diversity #allwomen #womensmarch #girlboss #sisterlylove #sisterhood #humanfamily #activist #bodypositive #bodylove
Bye for now #therealcatwalk . Let’s start this new week super inspired to love ourselves as we are on whatever path we are on !!!!!! Thank you all for this incredible support !!!! These bunch is shot by @aceofny_ #therealcatwalk #bodylove #bodypositive #everyoneisbeautiful #diversity #beautifulwomen #girlboss #womenempowerment