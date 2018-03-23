A bride-to-be has been left scarred for life after a few bike-borne men threw acid when she was sleeping outside her house. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

The woman was scheduled to get married on April 24. The police have registered a case but said that the assailants are yet to be identified.

The woman's sister and her four-year-old nephew also sustained burns in the attack.

The incident comes a few days after two bike-borne men threw acid at a 23-year-old woman in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The victim's family alleges that a former female colleague was behind the attack.