Acer unveiled its latest high-end convertible notebook, SPIN 7, in India on Wednesday, bringing consumers a new choice of a premium PC experience on-the-go. The machine is designed to be carried around with ease and its long battery back-up ensures travellers are never left out in the dry.

Acer claims the SPIN 7 is the world's thinnest convertible notebook at 10.98mm, which has 360 degree hinges to turn the laptop into a tablet. The SPIN 7 can be used in any other position, like a tent, for comfortable browsing, watching movies and more on the go.

"We are extremely excited to launch one of our flagship products in India, something that we are really proud of. Considering that Acer has always focused on delivering industry leading innovations, the Spin 7 is a reflection of just that. Our top-of-the-line Spin 7 will allow consumers to enjoy extreme portability without compromising on performance or versatility," Chandrahas Panigrahi, Senior Director and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, Acer SPIN 7 has no compromises. It features a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with an aluminium unibody, which weighs 1.2kgs. Under the hood, there is a powerful 7th gen Intel Core processor, combined with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The machine runs the latest Windows 10 OS and has a fanless design.

In terms of connectivity, there are dual USB 3.1 Type-C ports to connect external drives and display. A glass touchpad lets users navigate through options on the screen in addition to the touch display option. The notebook is also equipped with Dolby Audio Premium and Acer TrueHarmony for a clear audio and the HD webcam lets you chat with friends and family with detail and clarity.

The premium SPIN 7 doesn't come cheap with all these features. It is priced at Rs 1,09,000 and available across key retail stores in India, the company said on Wednesday.