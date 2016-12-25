An accident on the sets of Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, has claimed one life. One worker on the sets of the movie died after he fell to the ground while he was painting.

It has been reported that the deceased Mukesh Dakia, who was working on the sets of Padmavati, fell from a height of five feet on head and died at Kokilaben hospital on Friday.

Police is currently investigating the matter and strict action will reportedly be taken if any safety rules were neglected. Meanwhile, the makers of the movie Padmavati have expressed condolence for the death of the worker and extended help for his family.

"What took place was extremely unfortunate and completely unforeseen. We are making every effort to help the victim and we grieve the death of the deceased," Indian Express quoted Shobha Santa, CEO of Bhansali Productions, as saying.

Even Deepika took to Twitter and expressed grief at the incident saying, "shocked and saddened by the news...may his soul rest in peace and my most sincere condolences to his family."

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor as well.

Earlier, two Kannada actors died on the sets of Masti Gudi while shooting the climax scene. Anil Raghav and Uday had drowned while shooting an action sequence.

Padmavati has been in news for various reasons. Earlier, there were reports that Shahid and Ranveer were having a cold war. Reports had said that the two actors were having differences over one's role being more prominent than the other's. However, there was no confirmed report on the buzz.