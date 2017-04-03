Singer Miranda Lambert just proved that she is unbeatable in the Female Vocalist of the Year category of the annual Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM). Lambert created a new record this year by becoming the first to win Female Vocalist of the Year for the eighth time in a row.
The other big winners who were honoured on Sunday night at the Academy of Country Music Awards includes Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris. Jason Aldean won the Entertainer of the Year Award, while Rhett took home Male Vocalist of the Year award.
Check out the complete winners' list of Academy of Country Music Awards 2017 below:
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean - WINNER
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Dierks Bentley
Thomas Rhett - WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert - WINNER
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
New Male Vocalist of the Year
Kane Brown
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
Jon Pardi - WINNER
Brett Young
New Female Vocalist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Cam
Brandy Clark
Maren Morris - WINNER
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
A Thousand Horses
Brothers Osborne - WINNER
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Vocal Duo of the Year
Big & Rich
Brothers Osborne - WINNER
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
Eli Young Band
Little Big Town - WINNER
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Lady Antebellum
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Luke Laird
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Lori McKenna - WINNER
Album of the Year
Black – Dierks Bentley
Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line
Hero – Maren Morris
Ripcord – Keith Urban
The Weight of These Wings– Miranda Lambert - WINNER
Single Record of the Year
"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban
"H.O.L.Y." – Florida Georgia Line - WINNER
"Humble and Kind" – Tim McGraw
"My Church" – Maren Morris
"Vice" – Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban (Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen)
"Die a Happy Man" – Thomas Rhett (Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur) - WINNER
"Humble and Kind" – Tim McGraw (Lori McKenna)
"Kill a Word" – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens (Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde)
"Tennessee Whiskey" – Chris Stapleton (Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove)
"Vice" – Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
Video of the Year
"Fire Away" – Chris Stapleton
"Forever Country" – Artists of Then, Now & Forever - WINNER
"Humble and Kind" – Tim McGraw
"Peter Pan" – Kelsea Ballerini
"Vice" – Miranda Lambert
Vocal Event of the Year
"Different for Girls" – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
"Forever Country" – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
"May We All" – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw - WINNER
"Setting the World on Fire" – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk
"Think of You" – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope