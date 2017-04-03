Singer Miranda Lambert just proved that she is unbeatable in the Female Vocalist of the Year category of the annual Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM). Lambert created a new record this year by becoming the first to win Female Vocalist of the Year for the eighth time in a row.

Also Read: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017: Halsey covers it up with just a wide belt!

The other big winners who were honoured on Sunday night at the Academy of Country Music Awards includes Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris. Jason Aldean won the Entertainer of the Year Award, while Rhett took home Male Vocalist of the Year award.

Check out the complete winners' list of Academy of Country Music Awards 2017 below:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean - WINNER

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett - WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert - WINNER

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

New Male Vocalist of the Year

Kane Brown

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

Jon Pardi - WINNER

Brett Young

New Female Vocalist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Brandy Clark

Maren Morris - WINNER

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year

A Thousand Horses

Brothers Osborne - WINNER

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Duo of the Year

Big & Rich

Brothers Osborne - WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

Eli Young Band

Little Big Town - WINNER

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Lady Antebellum

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Luke Laird

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Lori McKenna - WINNER

Album of the Year

Black – Dierks Bentley

Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line

Hero – Maren Morris

Ripcord – Keith Urban

The Weight of These Wings– Miranda Lambert - WINNER

Single Record of the Year

"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban

"H.O.L.Y." – Florida Georgia Line - WINNER

"Humble and Kind" – Tim McGraw

"My Church" – Maren Morris

"Vice" – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban (Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen)

"Die a Happy Man" – Thomas Rhett (Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur) - WINNER

"Humble and Kind" – Tim McGraw (Lori McKenna)

"Kill a Word" – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens (Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde)

"Tennessee Whiskey" – Chris Stapleton (Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove)

"Vice" – Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

Video of the Year

"Fire Away" – Chris Stapleton

"Forever Country" – Artists of Then, Now & Forever - WINNER

"Humble and Kind" – Tim McGraw

"Peter Pan" – Kelsea Ballerini

"Vice" – Miranda Lambert

Vocal Event of the Year

"Different for Girls" – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

"Forever Country" – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

"May We All" – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw - WINNER

"Setting the World on Fire" – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk

"Think of You" – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope