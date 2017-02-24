Vineeth Sreenivasan's much awaited Malayalam movie Aby has opened to positive response from the audience in Kerala upon its release on Thursday, February 23. Critics have tagged the Srikant Murali-directorial as an inspirational movie, in which Mollywood's all-rounder Vineeth has delivered a notable performance that can be described as one of the best roles in his career till date.

"Relieved that Aby has landed safely.. This film ll always have a special place in my heart.. Thank you Srikant Etta for offering me this film.. Thanks to everyone who went and watched our film by now.. Those who haven't, RUSH to ur nearest theatres.. [sic]," Vineeth posted on his Facebook page, after the movie started getting good audience response.

Storyline and cast

The feel-good entertainer begins with the childhood days of a special child, Aby (child artiste Vasudev and Vineeth), born to Babychayan (Sudheer Karamana) and Clara (Vinitha Koshy). He always dreams of flying an aeroplane, and all he wants to accomplish in his life is to fly and he lives just to fly. The movie, which is said to have a predictable plot, also stars Mareena Micheal, Aju Varghese, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Manish Choudhary in significant roles.

How is Aby movie?

"Aby is mostly an inspirational, predictable story with plot elements like 'initial strokes of genius' recognised, those hard days towards making an impossible dream come true and the eventual success. But the film chronicles the whole journey well-enough to keep the audience interested. It's much more than an emotionally charged movie about an eccentric youngster and narrates the hardships he faces during his obsessive quest, convincingly. Overall, this is one of those films with an unconventional underdog as the hero, for whom you would root with tears in your eyes and a smile on your face, and come out of the hall with a wholesome cinematic experience," Deepa Soman of The Times of India writes.

Few words about its climax

"Climax is inspiring which will surely leave tears of joy . At many points it's not only Aby and his well-wishers but each and every audience are also eager and wish to see him fly. And when he flies we get over joyed with happiness and its definitely the success of the debutant director Srikanth to transform his joy and happiness to the audience as well," critic Vishnu writes.

Performance

"Vineeth Sreenivasan as Aby was okay. The dialogues were relatively less for him and the portrayal depended a lot on body language where he occasionally loses grip. The boy who played the childhood of Aby had that fine control. Mareena Michael as Anumol was good. Sudheer Karamana was nice as the father. Suraj Venjaramood gets a character the sort of uses both sides of his acting. Vinitha Koshy was good. Aju Varghese's character doesn't have much of significance in the narrative. Manish Choudhary (whom I loved in Rocket Singh) plays the role of GK and he was Okay (Ashwin's voice and dialect sort of matched the character). Aby isn't a lazy film for sure. It has an intention to tell a story of achievement in an entertaining way, but the path chosen needed elements that can move the audience emotionally. Aby is fine, but not inspiring," writes Aswin Bharadwaj of Lensman review.

Technical aspects

The story and screenplay by Santhosh Echikkanam is as natural as it could be. Sudheer Surendran's cinematography brilliantly captures the scenic beauty of Idukki. The songs composed by Bijibal and Jaison J Nair and background music by Anil Johnson go with the flow," Litty Simon writes on OnManorama.

"First half of the movie is slow compared to the second one but still holds the audience in seat. Second half is full of inspiration and shows how a man can reach his dreams.

Overall the movie is an excellent inspiration story told in a minimalistic way. It is really a thriller for all. So it is highly recommended," writes Peppermediacreation.