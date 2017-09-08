Gangster Abu Salem was sentenced to life in jail today after being convicted of involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts in which 257 people were killed and over 700 seriously injured.

Convicts Tahir Merchant and Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan were given the death sentence, while Karimullah Khan got life in jail and Riyaz Siddiqui ten years.

Much before 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, Abu Salem went by name Abu Samaan in Dawood Ibrahim's gang, often called the D-Company.

Salem got his name 'Abu Samaan' because of his good driving skills that helped to deliver the gang's consignments of contraband reach their destination in time.

