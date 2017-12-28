Rumours of Abhishek Bachchan playing a the lead role in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan have been doing the rounds of tinsel-town for quite a while now. And if recent reports are to be believed, the junior Bachchan has indeed been roped in to play the lead and will be seen romancing Taapsee Pannu in the film.

"Abhishek has signed on the dotted line. Once Anurag is done with Sacred Games, he will start filming Manmarziyan," a source told mid-day.

If everything falls into place, Abhishek and Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in a film. The movie will reportedly go on floors in February next year. It will be shot in Kashmir and Delhi.

"There's a snowfall sequence that needs to be shot. Some portions will also be shot in Delhi," adds the source.

Earlier reports suggested that Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan was being considered for the role before Abhishek Bachchan was signed to play the lead. Kashyap's favourite actor Vicky Kaushal will also feature in the film.

Meanwhile, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has reportedly hired Salman Khan's former manager Reshma Shetty for her husband to give Abhishek's career a push.

"Aishwarya felt Abhishek's career needed a small push to catapult him to the top bracket once again. Of late, he hasn't signed new films and is choosing to focus on the best possible projects," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

The report also said Abhishek's next big project will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming biopic which will reportedly be based on the life of Sahir Ludhianvi.

"Following his revamped priorities, his first new project will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biopic on poet-lyricist, Sahir Ludhiamvi. Reshma has been brought in to oversee Abhishel's forthcoming career moves and to position him as a prominent entertainment brand," the source added.