Abhishek Bachchan and his ex-fiance Karisma Kapoor attended an event together under the same roof recently, suggesting that things are no more awkward between the two.

It was Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding in the UAE, attended by Abhishek and his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda, besides the entire Kapoor clan.

Abhishek and Karisma were under the same roof, clicking pictures with all present there. There are some pictures on social media where Abhishek's sister Shweta is seen sharing a frame with Karisma in a group photo. However, Abhishek and Karisma apparently avoided being clicked in the same frame.

Nonetheless, the fact that Abhishek attended the event in the presence of Karisma and the Kapoor khandaan, and Shweta even got clicked with the former actress, definitely hints that there is no ill feeling between them anymore.

For the uninformed, before marrying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek was engaged to Karisma, but they did not tie the knot due to some reason.

While some reports had stated that Karisma's mother wanted them to part ways, some others had claimed that the Bachchan family wanted her to quit acting after marriage, which was unacceptable for Karisma.

However, there had not been any confirmed report on the reason behind their split. Abhishek and Karisma's affair had reportedly started during Shweta's wedding in 1997. While fans were sure that they would get married after the engagement, their sudden separation left the fans confused.

Later, Abhishek married Aishwarya, and Karisma tied the knot with Sanjay Kapur. While Abhishek and Aishwarya are happily married with a daughter, Karisma and Sanjay are now divorced.

Karisma is currently seeing Sandeep Toshniwal, who is also a divorcee. There are rumors that the two may soon tie the knot, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.