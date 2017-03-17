Abbey Clancy made sure all eyes were on her on Thursday during the launch of Britain's Next Top Model launch by wearing a sheer black gown that flaunted her model figure.

The 31-year-old mother of two went braless in the figure-hugging dress that had floral detailing, and she flaunted ample amount of her breasts in the outfit. The floral detailing did nothing to preserve her modesty, as her nipples were clearly visible through the see-though dress.

Clancy is married to footballer Peter Crouch and they have two daughters Sophia, 5, and Liberty, 20 months. She recently revealed she'd like to have more children, but her husband was hesitant to add to the brood.

"I'd love more, but the second one doesn't sleep at all - she's up every hour so Pete's like 'no more babies just yet,'" she said during an appearance on ITV show This Morning in 2016. "Liberty is eleven months now, so I think once we get her sleeping it might change his mind."

Clancy is featured in the latest issue of Hunger magazine and photos from the spread showed her flaunting her svelte frame in a white swimsuit. However, the model seemed to have suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction as one photograph shows her flashing her nipples as she arches her frame backwards in a sexy pose.