Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers' father Ed recently opened up about son's estrangement from family, which was highlighted during Jordan Rodgers' season on The Bachelorette, saying fame can change things.

Without revealing what exactly caused the estrangement, Ed said that he would have preferred to keep the issues private. "Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen," Ed told The New York Times, adding that he doesn't "think it's appropriate to talk about family stuff publicly," but "fame can change things."

According to reports, Aaron has not spoken with his family since 2014, around the time he started dating Olivia Munn. Issues with his family members resulted in him skipping his grandfather's funeral as well, claims Bleacher Report.

"The family was told they were no longer welcome in Green Bay," the report stated. "If Dad wants to attend a game now, he buys tickets on StubHub or goes through another player's family."

Back in May, Munn spoke about her boyfriend's relationship with his family calling it "complicated." When asked about Jordan appearing on The Bachelorette, Munn told ET: "Aaron doesn't really ... I don't think he's really talked with his brother. So, I actually don't know. It's complicated -- I'll say that."

Although Aaron does not keep in touch with his family, he still remains close to his hometown of Chico, California. Recently, he recorded a supportive message to the players on the high school football team. "It's like the old Aaron, really," the New York Times quoted his father as saying about the video. Ed also expressed hopes about his family moving past the rift. "It's complicated. We're all hoping for the best."