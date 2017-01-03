Due to the theatre strike in Kerala, the release of four Malayalam movies -- Jomonte Suviseshangal, Ezra, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and Fukri -- scheduled to hit the screens for Christmas- were postponed. Though the development had put Mollywood in a spot, it came as a blessing for another big budget project which set the cash registers ringing at the Kerala box office as the only big film released during the festive season.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan's sports movie, Dangal, emerged as the clear winner of the season for the lack of new Malayalam releases. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal narrates the life story of Indian wrestlers Mahavir Singh Phogat, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. The movie has been raking in moolah at multiplexes in Kochi in Kerala since its release.

Dangal, which made an opening day collection of Rs 16.95 lakh in the six multiplexes in the city, is said to have earned approximately Rs 1.76 crore in 11 days. The 11th day collection alone stands at Rs 10.46 lakh. The movie did good business on the New Year day by making Rs 18.63 lakhs. It has also become the fastest other language movie to enter the Rs 1 crore club breaking the record set by Rajinikanth's Kabali which scored Rs 1.04 crore in six days.

Meanwhile, Dangal, with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles, is set to enter the prestigious Rs 300 crore club at the Indian box office with a total collection of Rs 280.47 crore so far.

Mollywood in a spot

Christmas is a much awaited season for big budget projects across the country. Dulquer Salmaan's Jomonte Suviseshangal, Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Ezra and Jayasurya's Fukri couldn't make it to the theatre during Christmas holidays owing to the theatre strike and in turn missed out on some serious business.

Now, the producers and filmmakers doubt whether these movies will work well in 2017, as many other projects have been lined up for release in January. The delayed release of these films could affect the business of upcoming Malayalam films as well.

Kerala CM weighs in

Recently, Pinarayi Vijayan met Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation President Liberty Basheer to push for a settlement. Apart from making few suggestions, the Kerala CM has asked the association to end the strike soon. A decision will be taken after the general body meeting scheduled on January 10. Basheer has dropped a hint or two in the direction of a compromise.

Behind the scenes

Film producers in the state get 60 percent of the collection share from the theatres, while theatre owners are given 45 percent of the profit. However, it is being distributed equally for multiplexes in the state and the theatre owners are rooting for the same for A class theatres. However, the producers have opposed this as most of the A class theatres do not come with necessary facilities as opposed to multiplexes.

Here's the daily collection of Dangal at multiplexes in Kochi:

Days Collection Total collection 1 Rs 16.95 lakh Rs 16.95 lakh 2 Rs 18.66 lakh Rs 35.61 lakh 3 Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 56.6 lakh 4 Rs 17.72 lakh Rs 74.32 lakh 5 Rs 16.48 lakh Rs 90.8 lakh 6 Rs 15.81 lakh Rs 1.06 crore 7 Rs 15.33 lakh Rs 1.22 crore 8 Rs 13.44 lakh Rs 1.35 crore 9 Rs 12.24 lakh Rs 1.47 crore 10 Rs 18.63 lakhs Rs 1.66 crore 11 Rs 10.46 lakh Rs 1.76 crore

