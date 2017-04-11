Sunny Leone has been having a tough time as far as the performance of her movies at the box office is concerned. However, looks like Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are doing quite a lot to revive her otherwise sinking Bollywood career.

Sunny had two releases in 2016 – One Night Stand and Beiimaan Love. Both the movies bombed at the box office. Since then, the sizzling diva has not featured in any movie but had given a glimpse of her sexy side in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees.

She did an item number in Raees and entertained the audience with her dance moves alongside SRK in the movie. Although her appearance was just in that one song, she became an important part of the film's promotions.

The song titled Laila O Laila had become a rage among the audience and was one of the most loved song videos in early 2017. Shah Rukh not only helped Sunny's almost dying career by giving her the opportunity, he also helped her build contacts in the industry.

"During the promotions of Raees, and the whole experience, I have learnt how to open up to meeting people. I am a shy person by nature, an introvert, and Shah Rukh Khan helped me to meet new people," Hindustan Times quoted Sunny as saying.

While Shah Rukh helped Sunny with the big song, Aamir too is all supportive when it comes to her. The Ragini MMS 2 actress has been openly expressing her respect for Mr Perfectionist, and how she finds a guide in Aamir. Sunny is currently being trained by Aamir's acting coach, who is helping her learn better Hindi, and develop her acting skills.

"Aamir was the first person I met with whom I felt comfortable asking for advice. I also wanted to ask someone who wasn't going to make me run around – I have met a lot of people in this industry who would say they knew what was best, but it wasn't the best for me, though it might be best for their self-interest. Aamir is not like that, nor is his wife, or anyone I have met from his team," the 35-year-old actress told the publication.

Sunny will next be seen alongside Arbaaz Khan in the movie titled Tera Intezaar. Considering the star cast and the minimal hype around the film, it is unlikely that Tera Intezaar will end Sunny's streak of flop movies. However, the film certainly has enabled her to develop a good rapport with Arbaaz, who is Salman Khan's brother. So, is Sunny eyeing a chance to share screen space with Salman anytime soon?

"I think anyone would want that! Whether it happens or not only the future will tell. But working with his brother was great fun. Arbaaz and I can talk for hours nonstop. I have followed through with wisdom that he has shared," she said.

After Aamir and Shah Rukh, will Salman also do his bit to resuscitate Sunny's career by offering her a part in his movies? Well, like Sunny said, only the future will tell that.