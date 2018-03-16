Rajinikanth's much-delayed 2.0 is most likely to release during Diwali this year. While this news will certainly make his fans happy, filmmakers who have slated their movies during the festival are a little worried. One such actor who has expressed his concern is Bollywood star Aamir Khan, whose upcoming period drama, Thugs of Hindostan is also expected to release during Diwali.

Aamir Khan is eyeing a Diwali release has said that he hopes the Tamil superstar's film would not clash with his movie or any other film.

"I really hope that 2.0 doesn't release with my film or any other flick, as it would be a big problem for us. Rajinikanth is a very big star and I respect him a lot," Aamir Khan is quoted as saying by India Today when the actor was in Mumbai to celebrate his birthday.

2.0 is a multilingual movie made with on a mammoth budget of Rs 450 crore. The movie also has Akshay Kumar playing an antagonist against Rajinikanth. Incidentally, Akshay Kumar's role was first offered to Aamir Khan.

"It's a superb script and it's going to do very well but whenever I used to shut my eyes, I used to see Rajini sir in that role. I could not see myself. Mere se emotionally nahi ho raha tha.( I couldn't do it on an emotional level) (Emotionally, when I used to think of the film, think of the scene, Rajini sir used to come in my head)," Aamir had told the media after rejecting the flick.

"I could not imagine myself doing it. Then I told Shankar, I won't be able to do it. Only Rajini sir can do it. He is irreplaceable. At least I will not be able to do it. I can only imagine Rajini sir in this. See, he had also done the first part, I had seen the first part and I loved it."

On the other hand, Thugs of Hindostan is an action-adventure film which has Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shiekh, and Katrina Kaif in key roles. Aditya Chopra has produced the film and it is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.