Pranav Mohanlal's debut Malayalam movie Aadhi opened to fantastic response and made better collections than megastar Mammootty's Street Lights at the Kerala box office on the first day.

Read: Aadhi Review | Street Lights Review

Superstar Mohanlal's son Pranav's debut had created a lot of hype around Aadhi. The promos of the Malayalam movie generated a lot of expectations and the makers of the film spent huge sums on its promotion.

The hype surrounding it helped the flick register decent advance bookings for its opening day and made sure it would start with a bang.

On the other hand, megastar Mammootty is back as a police officer after Kasaba, and this had created a lot of expectations around Street Lights. But the movie lacked hype and promotion when compared to Aadhi. The people in the industry were a bit sceptical about it getting a big opening at the box office.

As predicted, Aadhi witnessed a superb amount of footfalls in the morning shows across Kerala, whereas Street Lights registered a less-than-average 50 percent occupancy. Both movies garnered a positive response from viewers, but the Pranav Mohanlal-starrer had a stronger word of mouth than the Mammootty-starrer.

This boosted the collection of Aadhi in the later shows in a big way, and the distributors had to add 15 extra shows to cater to the massive demand for the film in various areas. On the other hand, Street Lights could not show much improvement in its business in the afternoon and evening shows.

The collection numbers of both movies are still being compiled, and the distributors are expected to reveal them soon. But early estimates show the collection of Aadhi is much bigger than that of Street Lights at the Kerala box office on the first day.

Here are their collections from various multiplexes across the state:

#StreetLights All Kerala Carnival Cinemas Day 1 Collection :



No : Of Shows : 35



Occupancy : 48.56 %



Total Gross : 5.84 Lakhs ✌️ pic.twitter.com/dZDBfk4O8C — Cinema updates (@athulmnair1) January 26, 2018

Meanwhile, the word of mouth seems to have boosted the collection of Aadhi even further, with an unprecendent crowd being driven to the theatres on its second day.

Long queues for tickets were witnessed in front of several theatres across the state on Saturday.