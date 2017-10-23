In 2016, Michael Phelps announced on the Today Show that he would retire from swimming for the second time. In 2012, Phelps made the same claim before returning to the pool for the Rio games. Newsweek spoke to Phelps to see if this time, the retirement was for real.
A retired Michael Phelps talks life outside the pool
- October 23, 2017 21:53 IST
