- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
-
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
A-list insider: JK Rowling vs. Piers Morgan, Drake is have-a-go hero and Alanis Morissette robbed
Entertainment editor Toyin Owoseje looks at the biggest celebrity stories of the week, including JK Rowling, Piers Morgan and Drake.
Most popular