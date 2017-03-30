A-list insider: George Michael is finally buried and will the new Doctor Who be a woman?

A-list insider: George Michael is finally buried and will the new Doctor Who be a woman? Close
George Michael is finally buried,Wiz Khalifa smokes marijuana at Pablo Escobars grave and will the new Doctor Who be a woman? IBTimes UK has all your latest entertainment news.
loading image
IBT TV
Celebrities react to London terror attack, Prince Harry to be Meghan Markle's plus one at Serena Williams' wedding
Most popular