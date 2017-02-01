- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
A cat and lobster meet in space 8,000 light years away
A giant image of the Cat’s Paw Nebula and the Lobster Nebula meeting in space has been released by the European Southern Observatory. The two-billion-pixel image shows the two glowing clouds of gas and dust over distances of up to 8,000 light years.
