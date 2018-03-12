Ferrari, the world-renowned sportscar maker has launched the 812 Superfast in India at Rs 5.20 crore, ex-showroom. The 812 Superfast is the successor of hugely popular F12 Berlinetta and is the Italian brand's most powerful and fastest sportscar till date.

The two-door sportscar had made its global debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The 812 Superfast also marks the 70th anniversary of Prancing Horse logoed carmaker's first V12 engine. Ferrari has employed a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine that develops 789bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 718Nm of torque at 7,000rpm in the 812 Superfast. The engine has been mated to seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that comes with specific gear ratios which, combines with shorter up and down-shifting times between gears.

The advanced mill helps the 812 Superfast to reach 100kmph in mere 2.9 seconds before reaching the top speed of over 340kmph. The figures are identical to Ferrari F12tdf, but the 812 Superfast puts up such performance despite being heavy by 110kg than the former.

In terms of design, the 812 Superfast features an evolved stance of the F12 Berlinetta. The long and swooping bonnet makes a rear set cabin and stubby boot are in line with the GT cars design with a modern take. The 812 Superfast gets full-LED headlights integrated into the sculpted air intakes on the bonnet. It also comes with muscular front bumper and wheel arches.

At the rear, four round tail-lights finds space in typical Ferrari tradition. To make it more aerodynamic, Ferrari has added active flaps at the front of the underbody. The interior of the 812 Superfast packs sporty and ergonomic seats, new steering wheel and instrument clusters, and the latest infotainment and air-conditioning units.

In addition, the 812 Superfast boasts of electric power steering for the first time in any Ferrari model for better maneuverability. It also flaunts Virtual Short Wheelbase 2.0 system (PCV), which is the fancy name of Ferrari for the rear-wheel steering system.