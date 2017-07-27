It has just been a week since Thor: Ragnarok's new trailer debuted at Comic-Con. But Marvel is not letting the movie's buzz taper. The studio has been releasing posters and spoilers to keep fans on their toes.

The hype is higher than Avengers: Infinity War, largely due to the off-beat storytelling and trailer. Thor's new trailer revealed the film will focus on relationships and look beyond the romance.

Also Read: Avengers: Infinity War cast tease MAJOR spoilers; from superhero deaths to Thanos' role, 7 CRUCIAL details revealed

The new trailer also hinted that while Avengers: Infinity War will bring together almost all Marvel superheroes, Thor: Ragnarok will see a league taking shape over brotherhood and friendship and might have a spill over effect on Avengers: Infinity War.

The November release, which is directed by Taika Waititi, has already revealed ample spoilers with regard to The Incredible Hulk's role in the movie, Valkyrie and Grandmaster's relationship, the film's tone and more. So here's a look at a few crucial spoilers from Thor: Ragnarok.

-In an interview to IGN, Waititi revealed that the reason Thor is handed a gun after his hammer is destroyed. "He loses the hammer, which is the source of his power, and he's really on the back foot most of the film. We didn't want him to be able to utilize magic, or to have Loki's magic. He had to really find his way out of this predicament using his brain and using his friends."

- Speaking to Comicbook.com at the Comic-Con, Tessa Thompson (who plays Valkyrie in the movie) reveals how Thor and Hulk meet in the movie. "I bring the Grandmaster things that may be of interest to him, and one of those happens to be Thor. He always grouping people together in fights, and I brought the Hulk to him, and so I bring Thor as a would-be contender, and hilarity ensues."

- Thor 3 is expected to be the shortest Marvel movie till date. Waititi informed Collider that the film will last not more than 100 minutes. "It's not gonna be a very, very long film. I think that stories are better when you leave them wanting more, and this film moves at a clip, it's got stuff happening all the time. I think people are still gonna feel exhausted by the end, they've been on this big journey and stuff, so I don't think we need the film to be three hours."

- The film is 80 per cent improvised. Waititi revealed at Comic-Con that the film has been improvised so much that Mark Ruffalo came up to me and asked, "Why have we not been fired yet. We are doing the most insane stuff in this film and where's the focal?"

- Cate Blanchett is the first female villain to appear in a Marvel movie. "I didn't realize until Marvel told me that I was inhabiting the first female Marvel villain onscreen. There's been many, many, many in the comic books, but they've been a little tardy in bringing them to the screen, so hopefully there will be a lot more villainesses," she told E! News at Comic-Con.

- Thor and Loki's bromance will go the distance in this movie. Loki actor teased about their relationship during the promotions of Kong: Skull Island.

- Describing in detail about The Incredible Hulk's character in the movie, Waititi told IGN that he wanted to explore the cord that connects Hulk and Banner. "I think in this film we're going to see that for the first time, where the two (Hulk and Banner) are fighting for control of the body. And Hulk talking, this idea of a more cognitive Hulk who can say sentences — that obviously has existed in the comics, but I think it's something the fans want to finally see. It's exactly what fans want to see, and what I wanted to see too," he shared.

Thor: Ragnarok releases on November 3 this year. If you haven't watched the trailer yet, take a look at it below: