In a shocking revelation, a confidant of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh claims that as many as 600 skeletons are buried inside the tainted Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Haryana's Sirsa district. Dera Sacha Sauda's vice-president Dr PR Nain spill the beans during interrogation by Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Dr Nain, along with Dera chairperson Vipassana Insan, has provided relevant documents in support of his claim regarding the mass grave, India Today reported.

One of Ram Rahim's woman followers, who is currently serving 20-year jail term in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, had said that her two-month-old baby went missing from Dera headquarters in Sirsa 12 years ago.

She had donated the baby to Dera after being persuaded to do so by the Dera chief.

The Panipat woman, claiming to be a staunch supporter of the Dera cult, said that she had donated her kid following an advertisement in a newspaper published by Dera urging people to give their children for service at Sirsa headquarters.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 50, is currently serving a 20-year term in Rohtak's Sunaria jail for raping two of his followers.

His adopted daughter Honeypreet and Dera spokesman Aditya Insan top the "wanted list" released by police. Singh's followers had torched vehicles, petrol bunks and media vans following the Dera chief's conviction in the rape case. The riot had claimed 38 lives and left hundreds injured.