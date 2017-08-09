We, more often than not panic, in the face of danger. In the recent Chandigarh stalking case, the presence of mind Varnika Kundu showed saved her life.

Here are 7 handy tips to deal with your stalkers.

Keeping calm is one the most important things. If you panic and lose your mind, it will give the stalker a chance to take advantage of the situation.

If you're in a car, driving to the nearest a police station would be the best option.

If you suspect someone is stalking you, call the police, friends or family as soon as possible and send your location to them.

Whether you are driving or walking, slipping into a crowd is an option to lose the stalker.

Arm yourself with pepper spray or any other handy weapon. Attack is the best self-defense. Unexpected attack will throw the stalker off guard and give you time to scramble for safety. If the stalker is after your money, put safety first and drop the purse.