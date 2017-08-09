We, more often than not panic, in the face of danger. In the recent Chandigarh stalking case, the presence of mind Varnika Kundu showed saved her life.
Here are 7 handy tips to deal with your stalkers.
- Keeping calm is one the most important things. If you panic and lose your mind, it will give the stalker a chance to take advantage of the situation.
- If you're in a car, driving to the nearest a police station would be the best option.
- If you suspect someone is stalking you, call the police, friends or family as soon as possible and send your location to them.
- Whether you are driving or walking, slipping into a crowd is an option to lose the stalker.
- Arm yourself with pepper spray or any other handy weapon. Attack is the best self-defense. Unexpected attack will throw the stalker off guard and give you time to scramble for safety. If the stalker is after your money, put safety first and drop the purse.
- If you are in a car, start honking, it will draw attention and people may help you out. If you are walking shout and ask for help.