The Russian police recently found more than four dozen severed hands in a frozen river in the city of Khabarovsk in southeastern Russia. Initially, a local spotted a single hand, which led to the discovery of a bag with another 53 hands.

Though the investigators have no clue how the hands ended up there or to whom they belong, they suspect some gruesome punishment for theft behind it.

Medical bandages and hospital-style plastic shoe covers were found next to the remains, according to Siberian Times. This led to the speculation that the hands were probably cut off dead bodies in a medical institution. However, no one knows why anyone would do that.

Investigators have found fingerprints on one of the hands and are checking the others. All of the hands had been cut off from the wrist.

The location where the hands were found is a popular fishing place and is only 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Chinese border.

Locals said that they did not see anything suspicious in the area, reported Siberian Times.

Last year, a Russian couple confessed to having killed and eaten 30 people. Dmitry Baksheev, 35, and his wife Natalia, 42 even kept remains of dogs and cats next to steamed and frozen human parts in their fridge.

The police had also found one of the victims' body parts pickled and kept in a jar.