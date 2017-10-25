When healthy foods are paired up in a wrong manner it can be dangerous for the body. Some food items are better when eaten separately. Consuming wrong food combinations can lead to bloating, stomach ache, fatigue, gas and discomfort.

Dr Manish Tiwari (DM, Gastroenterology) told Times of India: "One should have a balanced diet and it is important to have a combination of all the essential nutrients required by our body." So, we bring to you some common food combinations that can do more harm than good to your body:

Banana and milk

Banana, as well as milk, are nutritious and doctors advice to take them to have a healthy life. But, when they are taken together it leads to a number of health problems. "Ayurveda advises against consuming fruits with dairy as it could diminish digestive fire, alter the intestinal flora, produce toxins and lead to sinus congestion, cold, cough and allergies," said Huda Shaikh, Nutritionist and Clinical Dietitian at NutriBond, as quoted by The Quint.

Tea or coffee after a meal

Many people have a habit of having a warm cup of tea or coffee after a meal. However, it is not at all good for health. Tea or coffee prevent absorption of nutrients from the meal. The tannic acid present in the caffeinated beverages hampers absorption of the important nutrients.

Fruits after a meal

Fruits are really good for health but consuming right after having a meal is very unhealthy. An ideal way to consume fruits is one hour before your meal. It will act as an appetiser. If they are consumed immediately after a meal, the nutrients don't get absorbed properly. At least, keep a gap of thirty minutes between your meals and fruits.

Citrus fruits and milk

Milk and citrus fruits are both good and essential for our health but when it's taken together, it can lead to a number of stomach problems. Milk takes a long time to digest and when you have milk and any citrus fruit together, the milk coagulates.

Beans and cheese

Both beans and cheese tend to be heavy and are often difficult to digest. Beans mostly taste astringent and sweet and usually have a pungent post-digestive effect. On the other hand, cheese tastes predominantly sour and usually has a sour post-digestive effect. So, when the two foods with distinct post-digestive effects are eaten together, they tend to confuse the digestive system. Moreover, their combined heaviness makes them difficult to digest.