Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and three other Bollywood actors have played characters that suffer from a stammering problem in various movies and have been successful in impressing the audience with their performances.

Bollywood has come a long way and is now touching sensitive topics. A few actors from the industry are coming forward to explore new genres and also experiment with their roles. They leave no stone unturned to do justice to their roles. They are researching a lot for getting into the skin of the character and are also ready to go through a physical transformation.

Few actors have even gone to reprise the characters that suffer from speech impairment. Here is a list of 5 actors who have aced in such roles so far.

1. Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos

Ranbir Kapoor plays a high school kid having a serious stammering issue in this movie and the talented actor managed to do complete justice to the role. Mind you, this is the second time he pulled off this role. We did see him stammer a little in the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in which he was paired opposite Katrina Kaif.

2. Kirti Kulhari in Indu Sarkar

The Pink girl plays the role of a stammering poetess in the movie Indu Sarkar and pulls off the character with ease. It is a movie set during the Emergency era where a single woman decides to stand up against the system. Kirti admits to having trained hard for this role and it is very evident from her performance.

3. Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey

Most people will agree to the fact that Shahid Kapoor has delivered some of his best work in the movies directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. He plays a double role in the movie and both the characters have a speech defect. While one brother has a lisp and pronounces "sh" as "f", the other stammers. Shahid manages to pull off both the roles in a magnificent manner.

4. Vicky Kaushal in Zubaan

The 27-year-old actor who shot to fame with his debut film "Masaan" delivered an excellent performance in the movie Zubaan. In this movie, Vicky plays the role of a stuttering man. In fact, he was so focused on getting the part right that he almost started stuttering for real during the course of shooting the film.

5. Katrina Kaif in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

The beautiful actress had surprised the audience with her sweet and innocent role of Jenny in the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. It is impossible to not fall victim to her charm as she played a young stammering girl.