An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale struck the India-Bangladesh border region on Tuesday afternoon. There were no reports of any damage to life or property.

According to the US Geological Survey, tremors were felt in some northeastern states of India, including Assam and Tripura, at around 2.42 pm.

