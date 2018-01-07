In a shocking incident that took place in New Delhi, four powerlifters were killed when their car met with an accident near the Singhu border in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Sunday morning.

Two other players in the car, including world champion Saksham Yadav, who had won the title for India in Moscow in 2016, were injured.

Here's what happened

The mishap took place at around 4 am when the sportsmen were returning to Delhi in their Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire car after attending an athletic meet in Panipat.

According to reports, preliminary investigations have revealed that the car was speeding and the driver lost control over the wheel.

According to the Times of India, the vehicle lost control while overtaking another car, following which, it rammed into a pole and overturned. The report also quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the vehicle toppled several times before coming to a halt.

DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said the deceased have been identified as Tikamchand alias Tinka (27), Saurabh (18), Yogesh (24) and Harish Roy (20). The second survivor was identified as 23-year-old Rohit.

Drunken driving suspected

Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that the six passengers were celebrating Rohit's birthday and had been drinking alcohol.

"The incident came to light after we received information from passerby regarding accident near Singhu Border at around 4.14 am on Sunday. We immediately rushed to the spot and found that one Maruti Swift DZire car bearing number DL 4 CAU 9585 met with an accident near Petrol Pump, while going towards Haryana's Karnal when they were celebrating Rohit's birthday," Gupta told The Indian Express.

Police are also probing the angle of drunken driving. The impact of the accident was so brutal that the roof of the car was completely blown off.

Meanwhile, Yadav is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh and Rohit is being treated at the LNJP Hospital. The deaths have come as huge blow to the families of the deceased.