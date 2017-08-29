Just a few days after a man was arrested for raping and murdering his eight-year-old girl niece in the Chickballapur district, 58 km from Bengaluru, another incident of a sexual assault of a minor has been reported from Karntaka, this time from the capital itself.

The incident took place in the Basaveshwarnagar area of West Bengaluru on Sunday morning when the victim was alone in her house.

The 36-year-old accused, who has been identified as Srinivas, was arrested on Monday and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Coerced by neighbour

Srinivas, who works at a photo studio in Gandhinagar near Majestic, lives in the same area as the girl.

The victim's parents told the police Srinivas came to their house around 1:30 pm on Sunday when their daughter was alone. He watched television with her for a while and then left. However, he returned 10 minutes later.

The victim, who studies in Class VII, had bolted the door from inside. Srinivas knocked on the door. The victim, talking through a window, asked Srinivas to go away and return later, but he refused to leave.

Instead, he kissed her on the hand and asked her to open the door as he wanted to watch TV. The victim eventually allowed him to come in.

Sexual assault

Srinivas then entered the house and made the girl sit on a sofa. He then started sexually assaulting her by touching her private parts.

The traumatised victim slapped him and pushed him away, following which he fled the scene.

The victim narrated the incident to her mother when she returned home at around 3 pm. The victim's parents then filed a complaint with the police.

Srinivas, who has a 10-year-old daughter, has been married for around 12 years. His wife and daughter had gone to their hometown for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The victim also told her parents the accused had molested her a year ago as well.