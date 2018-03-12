Three terrorists were killed by the security forces in a firefight at Anantnag district in South Kashmir Monday, March 12. While authorities confirmed the killing of the three militants, the father of one of the terrorists took to social media to speak of how his son "had left for heavenly abode."

One of the terrorists who was killed in the counter was Eisa Fazili, whose father Naeem Fazili, a college principal, wrote on his Facebook timeline:

"As per reliable sources, my son Eisa Fazili has left for heavenly abode. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return)."

According to reports, Eisa who was pursuing B.Tech from Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri had disappeared from his home in Srinagar a few months ago. His family members later realized that he had pledged allegiance to ISIS, Deccan Chronicle reported.

The three terrorists were identified as Eesa Fazli from Srinagar, Syed Owais, and Sabzar Ahmad Sofi, both of them hailing from Anantnag district, Times of India reported.

"We didn't give them enough time to escape or breach the cordon. While the search was on, the hiding militants fired upon the party ensuing an encounter during which three militants were killed," the police statement said.

"It is pertinent to mention that among the slain militants, one was involved in a recent attack on a police guard post at Soura in which one police constable was killed," the statement added.

3 terrorists killed at Hakura Anantnag. One of them is unidentified still. This group was involved in recent cop killing/ weapon snatching incidents . — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) March 12, 2018

The authorities were even were forced to shut down schools and colleges in Srinagar district amid the rising tensions in the summer capital of Kashmir. The exams that were scheduled on Monday have also been deferred.

The ongoing board exams were also affected post the security lockdown due to the overnight encounter that led to the authorities imposing restrictions to 'maintain law and order' in the area.