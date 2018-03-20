At least three were injured in a shooting at the Great Mills High School in the US state of Maryland on Tuesday morning. St Mary's County Public Schools on its website said that the "incident has been contained, and the school is on lockdown."

"There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School," the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said in a Twitter post.

The three injured, including the shooter, have been rushed to the hospital. There are no fatalities reported, CNN reported.

"Brief press conference to be held in a few minutes; more detailed conference on Great Mills high school shooting at proximately 1:00 to be held at Chancellors Run Regional Center 21905 Chancellor's Run Road in Great Mills, MD," St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The school was on lockdown for some time, but students have been shifted to a reunification center at a nearby high school.