New Zealand looked a dominant team in the first ODI against Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series, winning by 77 runs. They are looking to seal the series with another win against the visitors as the second ODI is set to be played at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Wednesday.

Complete New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI schedule

The Black Caps know that Bangladesh will throw everything at them to make it 1-1 and take it to the decider, but for that to happen, the Tigers have to take their game to the next level. New Zealand looked good in all departments of the game in the first ODI, and they will be keen to play on a similar level in the second ODI as well.

New Zealand will once again look for a solid performance from opener Tom Latham, whose ton played an important role in helping the home team emerge victorious. But they will need their middle order to come to the party in the second ODI as Kane Williamson and Neil Broom could not convert their stars into meaningful scores.

Broom, who played in the first ODI after a six-year absence, is keen to make a mark in the second ODI, which can help him stabilise his career.

"It's nice to be given a chance at this late stage in my career. I never thought it'd happen again but I don't want to look back with any regrets this time. I just want to play my game and I thought I didn't really do that at Hagley Oval, so I have two games left to just play the way I do, so here's hoping," stuff.co.nz quoted Broom as saying.

"It felt really good to put on the black shirt again. It's a good six or seven years ago and I've played a lot of cricket since then, but it felt pretty special. I wasn't as nervous as I was when I played for the first time all those years ago, I'm a bit older now at 33, and I'm looking at each game as if it's my last to stamp my mark on the time."

Besides their batsmen, New Zealand bowlers will need to shine against Bangladesh batsmen, who will hope to deliver the goods in the second ODI. But they are going to miss the services of Mushfiqur Rahim, who has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury.

In his absence, other senior players like Tamim Iqbal, Shakib-Al Hasan and Mahmuddulah have to stand up and be counted. Their bowlers need to contain the New Zealand batsmen, and Bangladesh's batting line-up, which looks solid, should perform in order to win the second ODI.

The task is not going to be easy with New Zealand being a strong force at home. However, with Bangladesh known for their fighting spirit, the Tigers' victory is possible if the visitors get their act together in the second ODI.

Where to watch live

New Zealand vs Bangladesh first ODIis scheduled for 11 am local time (10 pm GMT, 3:30 am IST)

India: TV: No live coverage

Bangladesh: TV: Channel 9

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky Go

Australia: TV – Fox Sports 3. Live streaming - Foxtel

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2/HD. Live Streaming: Sky Go