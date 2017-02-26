28 people injured after pickup truck plows into crowd at Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans

  • February 26, 2017 21:53 IST
    By Reuters
At least 28 people got injured when a truck plowed into a crowd of spectators watching one of numerous Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans, on Saturday (25 February). The drunken driver of the pickup truck has been taken into custody.
