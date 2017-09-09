270,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar to neighboring Bangladesh in the past two weeks. The ethnic minority is fleeing violence in Myanmars Rakhine State. Resources of aid agencies and communities in Bangladesh are strained. Villagers said they were told to feed the refugees and send them on to camps. Bangladesh is already caring for hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who previously fled discrimination in Myanmar.
270,000 Rohingya flee to Bangladesh after weeks of violence
- September 9, 2017 15:50 IST
