February has few surprises up its sleeve with many TV shows being rebooted and spinoffs making their way to the television space. 24 Legacy is a case in point.

The Fox show is written by Manny Coto, Evan Katz and directed by Stephen Hopkins. It stars Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto, Jimmy Smits, Teddy Sears, Dan Bucatinsky, Anna Diop, Ashley Thomas, Charlie Hofheimer, Coral Pena and Sheila Vand.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

24: Legacy chronicles an adrenaline-fueled race against the clock to stop a devastating terrorist attack on United States soil – in the same real-time format that has propelled this genre-defining series. Six months ago in Yemen, an elite squad of U.S. Army Rangers, led by Sergeant Eric Carter, killed terrorist leader Sheik Ibrahim Bin-Khalid. In the aftermath, Bin-Khalid's followers declared a fatwah against Carter, his squad and their families, forcing them into federal witness protection. But a recent attempt on Carter's own life makes it clear to him that his team is now exposed. To thwart further attacks, Carter enlists Rebecca Ingram, who quarterbacked the raid that killed Bin-Khalid. She's a brilliant and ambitious intelligence officer who has stepped down from her post as National Director of CTU to support her husband, Senator John Donovan, in his campaign for President of the United States. Decades of sleepless nights and missed anniversaries landed her at the top. With the White House within their grasp, can she truly embrace a new role as First Lady? Or will her love of the action draw her back in? Together, in this fast-paced thrill ride, Carter and Ingram uncover a sophisticated terrorist network that will force them to ask: "Who can we trust?" As they battle Bin-Khalid's devotees, they are forced to confront their own identities, families and pasts.

While the storyline is compelling, is the show really worth its salt?

Here's what TV reviewers have to say about 24: Legacy:

The TV reviewer at New York Times, Neil Genzlinger compares the show with the recent immigration rule in US. "The premiere was filmed back when it seemed unlikely that Trump would be elected — it was screened in New York on Nov 7 — but the opening moments play as if they were scripted to support the immigration restrictions he imposed last week. The series grows considerably more layered as it goes along, with the panoply of villains encompassing a variety of demographics, yet the choice of a bin Laden surrogate as the starting point is sure to reignite the debate over the demonization of Muslims that "24" has encountered before," he writes.

Also comparing it to the original, Neil writes, "The signature "24" format — each episode represents an hour in real time — is as pulse-pounding as ever. One ingredient that has more or less disappeared, at least in the first four episodes, is the use of torture as a reliable way to get information, a frequent target of "24" critics. So aside from Jack Bauer, all of the standard "24" elements are in place, including the big-budget look."

Calling it better than the original, television columnist Frazier Moore from Associate Press writes, "This "24" seems to stay true to its inherent absurdity. If memory serves, never in the Sutherland era did Jack Bauer ever have the chance to catch a few winks, wolf down a PowerBar or take a bathroom break. In the first hours of his own crisis du jour, Sgt Carter is in the same frantic rush. He's got zero "me time." But such real-life concerns don't matter this go-around any more than they ever did. 24: Legacy outpaces pesky reason. It's a fresh burst of adrenaline, a breathless whiz-bang romp that guarantees you'll be on high alert until the clock strikes 12."

However, The Hollywood Reporter critic, Brian Lowry, did not find the show exciting. He said while the 24 revival sounds good on paper, the idea breaks down during execution, leading to ridiculous and clichéd plot twists. "At a time with no shortage of reboots and revivals, a fresh start with a new agent theoretically makes sense. The finished product, however, suggests that the writers have run out of ammo -- delivering a makeover that does nothing to enhance that legacy. Thanks almost single-handedly to Kirk's performance it's modestly watchable."

Variety critic Maureen Ryan agrees: "Many of the elements added or altered in this incarnation are forgettable at best and questionable at worst. All in all, this generally clunky reboot serves as reminder of just how much "24" owes the gravelly voice and dependable charisma of Kiefer Sutherland, who serves as an executive producer but does not star. Fox has shown a consistent devotion to renewing and reworking legacy properties, and in theory, there's nothing wrong with that. But the limits of that approach become apparent when, in all senses of the word, you don't have Jack."

24 Legacy debuts on Fox at 10.30 pm EST on February 5, Sunday, after the Super Bowl game. The show airs every Monday at 9 pm.