In a strange incident, a United Airlines plane carrying over 200 passengers had to forcefully make an unscheduled landing on Thursday after a passenger "smeared faeces everywhere."

The United Flight 895 flight from Chicago to Hong Kong landed in Alaska after two of the lavatories were vandalised with excrement, KTVA reported. According to police, the 22-year-old passenger is a US resident of Vietnamese origin and made no threats.

FBI agents and Airport Police interviewed the passenger and was later taken to Providence Hospital for a psych evaluation. According to KTVA, the 22-year-old smeared faeces all over the airplane's bathroom, removed his shirt and attempted to stuff it in the toilet.

The passenger was cooperative with the flight attendants after the poopy incident. He remained seated until the flight landed in Anchorage, Alaska.

"United Flight 895, travelling from Chicago to Hong Kong, diverted to Anchorage last night due to a disruptive passenger," Charles Hobart, a United Airlines spokesperson, told International Business Times. "Authorities met the aircraft upon its arrival at the gate. We provided hotel accommodations for our customers and are working to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible."

No charges were filed against the passenger for the foul incident. One of the passengers told KTVA that the 22-year-old was "shaking the seats all around him... [and] pouring soda and water on the floor and on laptops."

Meanwhile, the aircraft was grounded overnight for maintenance, while the other passengers were provided with accommodation.

In December 2017, a Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Montana because one of the passengers had to go potty but the toilets of the aircraft failed to function.