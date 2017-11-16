A 21-year-old Indian student, Dharampreet Singh Jasser was shot shot dead at a grocery store in California, United States on Tuesday night, according to media reports. He was allegedly shot by four armed robbers who stormed into the shop.

Reports state that Jasser was on duty at the store on Tuesday night when four armed robbers, including an Indian-origin man, stormed in to loot the store, according to local daily Fresnobee. The store was located next to a gas station in Fresno City, California.

Jasser reportedly hid behind the cash counter when the robbers barged in, however he was shot by one of them while they were attempting to leave after looting cash and goods, according to reports.

The robbery was reported to the police officials on Wednesday when a customer stopped by the store to buy something and noticed Jasser lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Jasser was reportedly from Punjab and was a student of accounting. He had gone to the US nearly three years ago on a student visa.

Police has arrested one of the suspects in the case, a 22-year-old Indian-origin man, Armitraj Singh Athwal. Report states that he is suspected to be one of the four robbers who looted the gas station and fired multiple shots, one of which hit Jasser, according to Press Trust of India.

According to police, a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy saw media coverage of the incident on Tuesday and recognised some similarities between the suspects from the incident and Armitraj Singh Athwal.

Officials contacted Madera Sheriff's detectives and determined that Athwal is the likely suspect in the grocery store shooting. The suspect has been charged with robbery and murder.

"Dharampreet was a completely innocent victim, just doing his job, when he was senselessly killed during this robbery," Madera Sheriff Jay Varney said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh also wrote a tweet, requesting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj "to take up the issue at the highest levels with US authorities to ensure justice for the family."

Singh said he was "shocked by the gruesome murder."

Reports state that police officials are searching for the other suspects in the incident.