German car-maker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled midlife facelift for its flagship sedan, the S-Class at Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition started on April 18. The new S-Class gets mild revisions both inside and out while it also packs a host of new technologies.

All the models now come with redesigned front and rear fascias but you will need squinted eyes to spot them. The new S-Class, powered by six and eight-cylinder models, now gets a new grille that was previously exclusive to V12 models. The LED headlight and taillights are updated with revised internals. Also, two new 20-inch wheel designs are available.

The obvious change inside the cabin is the new three-spoke steering wheel in place of a two-spoke design. The new steering wheel also boasts of touch-sensitive controls. The new Command infotainment system has been updated with two 12.3-inch screens housed under a single glass panel.

The engine range for the new S-Class starts from a twin turbo 3.0-litre V6 making 362 horsepower. The twin turbo 4.0-litre V8 that develops 463 horsepower is now available for the standard S560 and Maybach, while the AMG S63 gets a 603 horsepower from the same mill. The S63's engine is mated to an AMG Speedshift MCT nine-speed automatic transmission. The S65 continues with the same 6.0-litre V12 churning out the same 621 horsepower.

One of the innovative additions in the new S-class is the addition of Energizing comfort control. This optional links various comfort systems in the vehicle together, such as climate control, ambience lighting, massage and fragrance functions, and allows the customers to configure a specific wellness set-up to suit their moods. Mercedes-Benz claims this will enhance the physical comfort and performance of the driver.

"The development of the new S-Class was extremely extensive. With a whole series of new features and functions the S-Class remains the technological pioneer", said Ola Kallenius, responsible on the Board of Daimler AG for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class was the best-selling luxury saloon in the world in 2016. Since 2013, the company sold over 300,000 saloons and there are six different S-Class body variants available now.